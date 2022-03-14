4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $350,000

Move-In Ready, 4 Bedroom Home situated on a fantastic cul-de-sac lot! Enjoy your morning coffee or an evening sunset on the huge, covered rocking chair front porch. This home features an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. The main level offers nice, laminate wood flooring throughout, a cozy gas log fireplace, granite countertops in the kitchen and sleek black and stainless steel appliances. All of the bedrooms are privately located on the upper level. The spacious, primary suite features a beautiful tray ceiling, walk-in closet, tile shower w/seat & double vanity. You'll appreciate the outdoor space that this property offers. The backyard features a patio perfect for grilling out and enjoying a meal, fire pit, playset, storage shed surrounded by a brand new privacy fence and nice landscaping. Irrigation system! Conveniently located...just a short drive to shopping, restaurants, schools & I-40! A MUST SEE!