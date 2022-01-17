4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $335,000

LAKE HICKORY ACCESS! This renovated and updated 4 BDRM/3 BATH tri-level home in Lakeland Park includes 2021 New exterior doors, 2019 New roof and 2018 New AC/Heat HVAC. Baseboard heaters in all rooms converted to forced air and vents. New ceiling fans in all rooms. Updated bathrooms. Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances and refrigerator. Refinished hardwood flooring. New Laminate Vinyl Plank flooring on main & lower level. Main level has LifeProof LVP. Laundry room includes Washer & Dryer. New Wood Shutters. Updated electrical. Newly Fenced Yard. Fresh exterior paint. Excellent closet & storage space plus a huge patio with covered back porch for outside entertaining. NO HOA fees but Lakeland Park Beach & Dock Access to Lake Hickory is optional for around $50 annually. Close access to Glen Hilton’s Creek Boardwalk leading to the park and the new River Walk and Hickory City Park is just across the street. A MUST SEE!