Charming 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in desirable NW Hickory--just a short drive to lake access, downtown Hickory, community parks, shopping, and amazing restaurants. The main level includes a formal dining area, living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, laundry room, open kitchen-family room area and access to the front entryway, back deck and two-car garage. The upper level includes the large master bedroom, full bath and walk-in closet while also having two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The large back deck overlooks the cleared, fenced in backyard with a wooded area that adds privacy. Updated bathroom faucets, main floor luxury vinyl/updated light fixtures, new vapor barrier + insulation in the crawlspace and freshly cleaned carpets. Do not miss out on this gorgeous home and schedule your viewing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $329,900
