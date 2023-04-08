Newly Constructed, never lived in beautiful home in Hickory! Open the front door to an open kitchen/living/dining area with luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless appliances, kitchen island, and granite counter tops throughout. Laundry is conveniently located on main floor with a full bath and bedroom. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedrooms and a shared full bath along with the Master bedroom. Master features en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Outside find a generous fenced in back yard. Come check out this gorgeous home and see why Hickory has been named #1 for most beautiful and affordable places to live in the US!