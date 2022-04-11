4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $325,000

This two story beauty is officially ready for its new owners! Situated on 0.41 acres in Abernethy Park Subdivision you will find this property to be centrally located for your traveling needs. Inside you will be greeted by a two story entry area which flows perfectly into the dining room or will lead you into the spacious living room complete with gas fireplace. Main level also features kitchen with breakfast area, updated flooring and recently painted cabinetry. Laundry space and half bath finish off the main level. The upstairs houses the spacious owner suite complete with large bathroom and walk in closet. An additional three bedrooms and full sized bath are located on upper level as well. Lots of new paint throughout the entire house, updated flooring on steps and upper level and a new roof in 2020 are just some of the additional features of this move in ready home. Outside you will enjoy the covered front porch or VERY level back yard area. Act now and call today!