This two story beauty is officially ready for its new owners! Situated on 0.41 acres in Abernethy Park Subdivision you will find this property to be centrally located for your traveling needs. Inside you will be greeted by a two story entry area which flows perfectly into the dining room or will lead you into the spacious living room complete with gas fireplace. Main level also features kitchen with breakfast area, updated flooring and recently painted cabinetry. Laundry space and half bath finish off the main level. The upstairs houses the spacious owner suite complete with large bathroom and walk in closet. An additional three bedrooms and full sized bath are located on upper level as well. Lots of new paint throughout the entire house, updated flooring on steps and upper level and a new roof in 2020 are just some of the additional features of this move in ready home. Outside you will enjoy the covered front porch or VERY level back yard area. Act now and call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
Catawba deputy fired following DWI charge; third deputy in less than a year to lose job over suspected impaired driving
A Catawba County Sheriff’s deputy was fired Saturday after being charged with driving while impaired in Granite Falls, according to a release …
Appalachian State University plans to invest $20 million to renovate a building to house its Hickory campus, university leaders said Tuesday.
A 22-year-old woman from Lincoln County was arrested in Maiden on drug trafficking charges on Monday.
Former Hickory City Councilman Bruce Meisner was in a joking mood at the ceremony to dedicate the city’s newest park in his honor on Friday.
Catawba County sheriff's deputy fired after DWI charge identified; breathalyzer showed .15 blood alcohol content
The Catawba County sheriff’s deputy who was fired after being arrested and charged with driving while impaired Saturday was identified as Ryan…
Pop quiz — who can the following written quotes be attributed to?
A Hickory man who was involved in a 2018 shootout in downtown Hickory is headed to federal prison after his conviction for a weapons and drug …
A Hickory woman was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for trafficking opioids.
'The taxpayers will be made whole:' A look at Hickory's efforts to get reimbursement in wake of arch collapse
Since the day the $750,000 City Walk arches collapsed, Hickory leaders have assured residents that protections are in place that will compensa…