4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $324,500

Location! Location! Location! Convenient to schools, medical, restaurants, shopping, and more. Situated on .85 acres. in NW Hickory. Low maintenance brick ranch with finished basement. ( Basement is finished and heated, the ceilings are barely under 7ft. ) . There is a half bath also in the basement Main level offers a spacious living room and dining room. Kitchen with breakfast area, and see -thru to den. Large den with fireplace and vaulted ceilings ,built-in shelving, and overlooks the large deck and private back yard. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is also a laundry on the main.

