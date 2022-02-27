This charming home is located centrally in Viewmont. Totally updated with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms you will love the Smartcore luxury vinyl plank flooring, the vaulted tongue & groove pine ceilings, granite countertops, cherry wood top island, new French doors, and more. Upstairs has a new heat pump and updated electrical. Downstairs heat is gas with central air. Bathrooms totally updated with flooring, vanities, etc. The seller opened up the wall at the staircase and added balusters & railing. The front porch is ideal for entertaining as is the large eat in kitchen! CALL 828-851-1372.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $319,000
