4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $3,000,000

LIKE NOTHING ELSE ON LAKE HICKORY! This 29 acre estate features stunning views of the main channel, 1000' of water frontage, over 12 acres of fenced pasture for horses, & a partially completed modernist home, custom-designed to take advantage of the innate beauty of its setting. Begun in 2019 and currently about 40% complete, this innovative house design features a two-story great room with a wall of glass doors overlooking the lake and an open kitchen with adjacent dining area exiting to a waterfront deck. The primary bedroom also features a private deck overlooking the water, with dual closets and large bath. The full lower level offers another large den area, two bedrooms suites, office, and storage. Triple attached garage. The waterfront lawn offers gently sloping terrain and a retaining wall with asphalt driveway, making water access super convenient. Once completed, this estate would rival the finest homes in Western North Carolina. Being sold "as-is" as settlement of an estate.

