This fabulous ranch with a full basement sits on 1 1/2 acres. The main floor and basement have been totally updated! The main floor features a large primary suite with a walk in closet and an ensuite bath with a granite vanity and tile shower. The kitchen has new backsplash and granite countertops. New light fixtures throughout. Downstairs you will find an updated bar area, updated 1/2 bath and new luxury vinyl plank flooring. New HVAC. The 3rd room downstairs could be used as a 5th bedroom. Great location in Snow Creek area just off Sulfur Springs Rd. Call 828-851-1372.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $299,000
