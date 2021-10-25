Great NW Hickory location. This all brick ranch with full basement was extremely well built by Moss Marlow in 1963. Situated on .59 acres. The home offers two bedrooms with one full bath on the main level. The updated kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry. There is also a large pantry as well. The large living room has lots of space for entertaining. The dining room offers a built in china cabinet. In the main level den you will find a stone fireplace. This room offers access to the large covered deck. On lower level you will find a recreation room with another fireplace. This level has two more bedrooms with another full bath. This level also offers an abundance of storage space as well as an awesome workshop area with garage door access. Be sure not to miss the large walk up attic
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $279,900
