4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $259,500

Modern meets historic in this Kenworth neighborhood home. Beautiful hardwoods and plenty of storage inside and out lend to the practicalities of life and the eastern facing living spaces glow in the sunrise of each morning. Outdoor entertaining spaces abound with both a covered porch and back deck inside the tranquil, fully fenced yard. With 4 generously sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, guests can be accommodated with ease to enjoy the beauty of this home. The shared driveway offers plenty of parking and the outdoor storage offers space for hobbyists and collectors alike. Book your showing today this home is too charming to last!

