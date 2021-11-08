 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $250,000

Traditional colonial home in a great location and quiet neighborhood! The main level of this home includes a dining room, living room (or den/study), family room, kitchen and a half bath. The spacious kitchen with a center island includes a pantry, dinette area and a sizable laundry room adjacent to it. The atrium door in the kitchen opens to a large composite deck and a private, fenced back yard. The upper level of the home includes a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with double vanity sinks, shower, jetted tub and a walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are also located on the upper level.

