Come on home to a place that is comfortable and close. You have space to work and to play. In a world where traffic and travel seem to take up more and more of your life, having a house that is within minutes of major highways can reduce the travel trip, giving you time to enjoy the local parks, you are within walking distance or relax by the backyard stream. This is more than a house, this is a place, space, it's room for you to grow. The ceiling light in the Living/Dining room does not convey. The water heater is new; replaced 2/21. The gas HVAC was replaced in 2015, the roof is about 10 years old. The seller is willing to leave the sectional upstairs and sectional in the basement with the house. Lawn to be re-soiled and reseeded Saturday, May 22.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $249,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and his family are opening a wagyu beef shop in downtown Lenoir.
- Updated
Caldwell County has a cluster of COVID-19 cases in a second high school, according to a state report.
- Updated
From Monday to Friday, the number of students, faculty and staff in Catawba County who were quarantined due to COVID-19 quadrupled.
A Conover-based company has been ranked one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States.
- Updated
Monday night, around 140 people flooded the Catawba County Schools Board of Education meeting. During the five-hour meeting, concerned parents…
- Updated
Catawba County saw nine new COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, a stark increase from recent weeks.
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
- Updated
Two drivers were injured in a head-on wreck in Taylorsville Monday morning.
- Updated
Several schedule changes for Week 2 of the high school football season have been announced in recent days, including some that will affect tea…
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Aug. 27