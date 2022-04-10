4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $235,000

Charming, solid & well maintained home located in the heart of Viewmont! You'll love the mill work & period details including decorative exterior corbels, 9' ceilings on main level, crown molding (including picture rail molding), wide door casings & baseboards, beadboard ceilings, built-ins, original wood flooring & much more. Spacious Kit & DR receive excellent natural light thru extra large windows. LR features attractive brick FP-perfect for ventless gas logs-& access to 8' x 14' covered porch. Main level offers 2/3 BRs. Work from home? Versatile floor plan provides not 1, but 2 ideal areas for home office. 2 BRs upstairs & full Bath. Arch shingle roof & replacement windows. Oversized (26' x 26') double carport, 12' x 12' outbuilding. Level yard w/ garden area. This home has been in the same family for over 50 yrs & pride of ownership is apparent. Convenient location 1 mi from LRU & 5 min to downtown Hickory, City Walk, SALT Block, Frye Reg Med Ctr, YMCA, plus easy access to I-40. For add'l info or appt: Hughes Real Estate..828-328-8600; garymorrow8@gmail.com