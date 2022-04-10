4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,900

Grand older home near downtown Hickory converted to duplex. Units are spacious with an extra room upstairs (no closet). Live in one side and rent the other. One side is vacant and the other is rented for $650/mon. Large level yard with two separate gravel driveways. Lots of parking and yard. There is a propane furnace and central AC on the main level. Basement Storage. Convenient location and lots of character. Gas heat and central AC on main level only.