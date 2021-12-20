Call Cynthia Bumgarner with Remax 8282446895 to see this Great home in Hickory! Lots of space. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. One level living. Dining room, Kitchen and Laundry room. Living room and 3 bedrooms with hardwood flooring. Rec room wit tile flooring has entrance from front and rear of home with 4th bedroom master suite with walk in closet. Patio. Additional living quarters for guest house. 2 storage buildings. This home has a lot to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,000
