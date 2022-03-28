Almost 1500 square feet of awesomeness! Conveniently located to Highway 321, this move in ready home is a charmer! Two large bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs. You will find the original hard wood floors in the living area and upstairs bedrooms. Newer (2018) vinyl plank flooring throughout the rest of the house. No carpet! 2018 roof. 2018 HVAC system. 2020 Water heater. 2018 appliances in the kitchen. Freshly painted throughout. Completely fenced backyard with an memory making firepit! Great storage area off of the carport.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bunker Hill High School student saved his classmate’s life when he started choking during lunch.
Judge sides with Hickory, Conover in sweepstakes business dispute; opposing attorney says they may appeal
The cities of Hickory and Conover notched a key victory this week in their fight against sweepstakes parlors, but the battle might not be over.
A Claremont man previously charged with bank robbery is now accused of lying to obtain more than $74,000 in federal COVID-19 funds intended fo…
Hickory Village Memory Care was struck by several bullets Monday night. No one at the village was injured.
A Hickory man was killed Sunday night in a shooting, the Hickory Police Department said.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
An Alexander County woman charged in the shooting death of a co-worker is asking the court to halt proceedings in a wrongful death lawsuit unt…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Alexander County authorities are attempting to identify a body found in Hiddenite on Monday afternoon.
An EF1 tornado caused damages in Alexander County during a storm Wednesday night, the National Weather Service says.