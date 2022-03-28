4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,000

Almost 1500 square feet of awesomeness! Conveniently located to Highway 321, this move in ready home is a charmer! Two large bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs. You will find the original hard wood floors in the living area and upstairs bedrooms. Newer (2018) vinyl plank flooring throughout the rest of the house. No carpet! 2018 roof. 2018 HVAC system. 2020 Water heater. 2018 appliances in the kitchen. Freshly painted throughout. Completely fenced backyard with an memory making firepit! Great storage area off of the carport.