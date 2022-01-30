They don't build them like this anymore! This 120(+) year old partially remodeled 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath farm house is only a 20-30 minute walk to old downtown Hickory. This old classic is a must-see with it's big front porch, 10 ft ceilings, and lots of special touches that bring out it's classic charm! This property also features a detached garage and a second outbuilding that could be used for storage or a workshop. For the security-minded, the front and side doors are Secure Elegance Doors by Larsen, a demonstration of which, can be seen at https://youtu.be/MjVNYuUWP6U. This house had been converted into apartments in the past, but has been reverted back to a single family home, except for the second kitchen. Being only partially remodeled, this solid old classic could still use some freshen-ups and changes to bring it to it's full fabulous potential! So come see it, love it, and make it your own showplace! Property being sold AS_IS. Seller to make no repairs/modifications.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $198,000
