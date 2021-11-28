Spacious 4 Bedroom w/Full Basement in Desirable Mt. View location with Extra Lot Included. You’ll take pleasure in having plenty of space for preparing and serving for gatherings of family and friends in such a large, roomy and sunlit kitchen/dining area. Prime opportunity for a home office as one of the 4 large bedrooms is positioned for privacy and offers a separate entry/exit. Living room features a cozy fireplace with additional fireplaces in other areas of the home. Hardwoods in much of home. Large utility room for extra storage, space for 2nd fridge/freezer and more. Downstairs, you’ll find a dry basement with half bath along with numerous windows for natural light and excellent air flow….endless possibilities for fulfilling your need for extra living space, workshop, craft room and more. Outdoor living space abounds with extensive wrap decking plus a 30’ covered, rear porch. Conveniently located just off Hwy 321 and I 40 junction, affordable opportunity at $ 179,900.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $179,900
