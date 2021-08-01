 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $175,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $175,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $175,000

Bring your paint brush to paint the personal canvas of your new home. Two bedrooms on main floor and two bedroom right up the stairs with full bath. Large open kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets with built in desk area. Dining or den area open to kitchen as well as plenty of room for breakfast or eat in kitchen space, great space to add a kitchen island to gather around. Large laundry/mud/utility room right off the kitchen that provides the back entrance to home. Hardwood floors in most of main floor. Rocking chair front porch to enjoy evenings. Call Maggie Dahlstrom 828-238-2597 to schedule a showing soon!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert