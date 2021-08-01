Bring your paint brush to paint the personal canvas of your new home. Two bedrooms on main floor and two bedroom right up the stairs with full bath. Large open kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets with built in desk area. Dining or den area open to kitchen as well as plenty of room for breakfast or eat in kitchen space, great space to add a kitchen island to gather around. Large laundry/mud/utility room right off the kitchen that provides the back entrance to home. Hardwood floors in most of main floor. Rocking chair front porch to enjoy evenings. Call Maggie Dahlstrom 828-238-2597 to schedule a showing soon!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $175,000
