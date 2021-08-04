Own a piece of history in the heart of Hickory!The original Hutton Estate, originally constructed in 1942 with recent modern updates, is one of the rare gems found in the city limits that enjoys views of Grandfather and Table Rock mountain. Situated on over 2 acres in the Viewmont area, this home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and multiple luxurious amenities. The private drive into the estate with a charming stone shed and mature hedge, creates a very private feel to this home. Entering the home, architectural details are immediately apparent, with curved railing, arched doorways and hardwood floors. Novice and gourmet cooks will both appreciate the very generously sized kitchen with massive honed limestone island, 48" professional range and Thermidor refrigerator. This fabulous space also includes an eat-in area and butler's pantry with built-in cappuccino maker. 4 bedrooms and 3 full (updated) baths are found on the upper level. Outdoor cooking area and sauna. Covered patio enjoys sunset views.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,350,000
