BEAUTFIFUL views of Lake Hickory from this stunning new construction house filled with builder upgrades. Main level features primary bedroom, office, custom kitchen, gas fireplace, 2 car garage and covered back porch. This gourmet kitchen includes all Bosch appliances with linear integrated under cabinet lighting along with a large eat in island. Family room features a granite surrounded gas fireplace, 13 foot ceilings, tons of natural light providing scenic view of Lake Hickory. Upstairs hosts 3 bedroom with 2 full baths along with large unfinished storage area above garage. Venture downstairs to 2215 sq/ft of unfinished walk-out basement already plumbed for a bathroom. The house is located in the popular Oliver's Landing subdivision on Lake Hickory. So many custom features in this house you have to see to appreciate. This is an absolute must see! Follow this link to drone video of the property. https://youtu.be/Y1C8CynBqhM
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,199,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory’s Gateway Pub & Grill makeover is part of a new season of the television show “Bar Rescue” on the Paramount Network.
Hickory’s Michael Nash has lunch in his Model 3 Tesla a couple of times a week.
CATAWBA — For the second straight year, the Bandys girls basketball program will be looking for a new varsity basketball coach. Eric King, who…
Work on Hickory’s Riverwalk continues as the city of Hickory anticipates completion of the walkway this summer.
Hickory Motor Speedway will be getting some upgrades courtesy of more than half a million dollars in state grants.