4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,100,000

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Exquisite two-acre estate nestled into the heart of NW Hickory just a short walk from Lake Hickory Country Club. Offering everything on a grand scale, this 8,000 SF home boasts manicured gardens, solarium, wine cellar, art studio, wood working shop, expansive gourmet kitchen, and more! The main level features a central foyer opening onto formal living & dining rooms, cozy den with fireplace & built-ins, dramatic solarium, primary suite with two full baths and two walk-in closets, and amazing kitchen with two islands, BlueStar gas range, custom cabinetry and huge breakfast room overlooking the rear terrace. Upstairs, you'll find a 2nd primary bedroom, 3rd bedroom, media room, and spacious art studio. The basement offers a 2nd den, 4th bedroom suite, workshop, storage area, and more. Expansive gardens feature meandering gravel paths, greenhouse, kitchen garden, wine cellar, unique architectural salvage pieces, creek, bridges...your own private arboretum!

