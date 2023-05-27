BEAUTFIFUL views of Lake Hickory from this stunning new construction house filled with builder upgrades. Main level features primary bedroom, office, custom kitchen, gas fireplace, 2 car garage and covered back porch. This gourmet kitchen includes all Bosch appliances with linear integrated under cabinet lighting along with a large eat in island. Family room features a granite surrounded gas fireplace, 13 foot ceilings, tons of natural light providing scenic view of Lake Hickory. Upstairs hosts 3 bedroom with 2 full baths along with large unfinished storage area above garage. Venture downstairs to 2215 sq/ft of unfinished walk-out basement already plumbed for a bathroom. The house is located in the popular Oliver's Landing subdivision on Lake Hickory. So many custom features in this house you have to see to appreciate. This is an absolute must see! Follow this link to drone video of the property. https://youtu.be/Y1C8CynBqhM
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,049,995
