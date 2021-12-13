4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $929,000

Country Living at it's BEST. Beautiful well maintained all Brick Executive Home on 13 acres with in-ground pool and Gazebo. This 5400 square 2 story home with 3000sq ft. unfinished basement gives you all the space that one wants or needs, to live and entertain. Plenty of room for the kids to play-ride bikes on the long entrance driveway. Beautiful staircase in entry with a large balcony overlooking the Family room below. Home has 4 bedrooms with extra room to make 5th bedroom (home is permitted for 5) Extra large Bonus room on 2nd floor-over garage for kids-friends and family to gather. Large Master bedroom with unique free standing tub and separate shower. Most bedrooms have walk-in closets and baths. Enormous amount of walk-in storage areas throughout home. Home water system has county water and well, which can be used for the home or future irrigation. Large Covered Rear Patio.