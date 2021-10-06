For more information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Enjoy stunning views of Lake Rhodhiss, Grandfather Mountain & amazing sunsets from almost every room in this modern, custom waterfront home in Broadwater Landing, on one of the most picturesque lakes in our area! Meticulously maintained, this home offers main level living featuring open great room with cathedral ceiling, soaring stacked stone two-sided fireplace, gourmet kitchen with professional grade appliances, custom cabinets, granite counters, artisan glass backsplash & bar seating. Relax in the beautiful den/dining area with amazing lake views. Laundry/mud room exits to double garage with 2nd level for storage. Main level has 2 full master suites, one with private deck. 2nd story loft is perfect home office! Lower level has newly finished den, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 large storage rooms, a 2nd laundry area, screen porch & large workshop with mini-split HVAC. Relax on the terrace or take the paved path down to covered dock with sun deck. No HOA Dues, & only 10 mins to Hickory!
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $799,900
