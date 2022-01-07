This elegant home is located on a large, wooded, corner lot in the beautiful gated community of Anchors Landing and boasts over 3,400 square feet on the main living area alone with an additional 1,300 square feet on the upper level. The open floorplan concept creates a seamless flow between all of the main level areas including the great room, family room, and kitchen. The spacious primary bedroom is located on the main level and features an en suite bath, walk in closet and a private sitting room. There are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry room on the main floor. On the upper level you will find another bedroom, full bath and a huge bonus room with fresh paint and carpet. The oversized garage and walkable crawlspace allow plenty of additional storage for your lake toys. You will truly appreciate the attention to detail in this home and all of the amenities this neighborhood has to offer including walking trails, a lakeside clubhouse, and a swimming pool. Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $675,000
