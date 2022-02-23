Back on the market due to buyer's cold feet! Now is your chance to own this elegant home located on a large, wooded, corner lot in the beautiful gated community of Anchors Landing and boasts over 3,400 square feet on the main living area alone with an additional 1,300 square feet on the upper level. The open floorplan concept creates a seamless flow between all of the main level areas including the great room, family room, and kitchen. The spacious primary bedroom is located on the main level and features an en suite bath, walk in closet and a private sitting room. There are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry room on the main floor. On the upper level you will find another bedroom, full bath and a huge bonus room with fresh paint and carpet. Oversized garage and walkable crawlspace. You will truly appreciate the attention to detail in this home and all of the amenities this neighborhood has to offer including walking trails, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $665,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory arches collapse; 40-ton beams, a key feature of City Walk project, were in place less than a year
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
- Updated
The city of Hickory has released three videos showing the collapse of the City Walk arches. The arches fell on Friday.
Fresh Chef, a local restaurant chain with a location in Conover, has a new spot in Hickory.
- Updated
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re suppo…
- Updated
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk collapsed. The 40-ton arches have been in place less than one year. No injuries were reported…
- Updated
A vehicle struck debris from the collapse of Hickory’s City Walk arches shortly after they fell in the early hours of Friday.
Repairs on the U.S. Highway 321 bridge over Lake Hickory could begin as early as March 1.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
The Hickory City Council approved two rezoning requests and an annexation that will lead to the addition of as many as 242 new housing units i…
Notable Neighbor Bobby Lineberger: He was inspired to be a trooper seeing how crime affected his community
State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger says one of his priorities is keeping young drivers safe.