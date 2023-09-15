Two Story all brick 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in River Bend Subdivision. This beautiful home features a formal dining room, large kitchen with lots of custom cabinets, stainless steal appliances & kitchen island, Office, 1/2 Bathroom and Laundry room all on the main level. The upper level has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The primary bedroom has walk in closets and a beautiful bathroom with tile floors, double vanity sinks, jetted bath tub and glass walk-in shower. The 2nd bathroom is a Jack & Jill bath room that joins two bedrooms. The back yard is fenced gives you privacy while you entertain on the wood deck that gives you plenty of space for just enjoying your time at home. Two car garage on main level. River Bend Community is located on Lake Hickory. Come and see this beautiful home today.