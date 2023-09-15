Two Story all brick 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in River Bend Subdivision. This beautiful home features a formal dining room, large kitchen with lots of custom cabinets, stainless steal appliances & kitchen island, Office, 1/2 Bathroom and Laundry room all on the main level. The upper level has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The primary bedroom has walk in closets and a beautiful bathroom with tile floors, double vanity sinks, jetted bath tub and glass walk-in shower. The 2nd bathroom is a Jack & Jill bath room that joins two bedrooms. The back yard is fenced gives you privacy while you entertain on the wood deck that gives you plenty of space for just enjoying your time at home. Two car garage on main level. River Bend Community is located on Lake Hickory. Come and see this beautiful home today.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $654,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified Cynthia Nicole Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael as the victims of a fatal crash involving a Hicko…
The officer activated his blue lights and siren and pursued the motorcycle, police said. As they approached the intersection of U.S. 70 SW and…
Last night was a wild night of football in the Catawba Valley. Here are five of the key players who made it unforgettable.
Master Trooper Christopher Casey with the N.C. State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Honda Civic crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with …
NEBO — Brent Duncan had a story to tell. He was eager to tell it — and he had the video to back it up.