*PRICE IMPROVEMENT* Now is your chance to own this elegant home located on a large, wooded, corner lot in the beautiful gated community of Anchors Landing and boasts over 3,400 square feet on the main living area alone with an additional 1,300 square feet on the upper level. The open floorplan concept creates a seamless flow between all of the main level areas including the great room, family room, and kitchen. The spacious primary bedroom is located on the main level and features an en suite bath, walk in closet and a private sitting room. There are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and the laundry room on the main floor. On the upper level you will find another bedroom, full bath and a huge bonus room with fresh paint and carpet. Oversized garage and walkable crawlspace. You will truly appreciate the attention to detail in this home and all of the amenities this neighborhood has to offer including walking trails, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $650,000
