Enjoy the lake amenities that this suburban neighborhood offers—privacy, protection, and peace of mind. The community is designed for all ages. If these are one of your dreams, look no further with this custom-built home. It has an open floor plan, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, smart-controlled devices, a walk-in pantry, a high ceiling, walk-in closets, and a two-car garage. The colossal basement has plumbing and electrical rough-ins and ample space for future bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, recreational playrooms, storeroom, and hobby room. The rear deck has a hot tub to wind up for the night and a remote-controlled retractable awning providing shades on a sunny day.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $609,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. He loved to hunt and fish. He played with his children. He had no medical conditions.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Catawba County saw 13 new COVID-19 deaths of county residents and 566 new COVID-19 cases over seven days.
- Updated
Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.
Emergency workers in Catawba County were called out to a drug overdose earlier this year. The team revived the patient with Narcan, a drug use…
In my role at Public Health, I have become accustomed to seeing troubling COVID-19 data in our community, but the data we released Wednesday g…
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 10