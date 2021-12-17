Enjoy the lake amenities that this suburban neighborhood offers—privacy, protection, and peace of mind. The community is designed for all ages. If these are one of your dreams, look no further with this custom-built home. It has an open floor plan, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, smart-controlled devices, a walk-in pantry, a high ceiling, walk-in closets, and a two-car garage. The colossal basement has plumbing and electrical rough-ins and ample space for future bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, recreational playrooms, storeroom, and hobby room. The rear deck has a hot tub to wind up for the night and a remote-controlled retractable awning providing shades on a sunny day. The seller has added a row of green giants eventually to screen the neighbor's recently constructed RV garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In case you missed it: Mexican charter flights have been flying into Hickory airport. Here's what they're carrying
Recently, the arrival and departure of flights emblazoned with Mexican symbols on the plane have caught the attention of people in Hickory.
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday.
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
Three people returned to a county meeting to discuss Catawba County’s Confederate monument — one asking that the statue be moved and two in fa…
A Dunkin’ Donuts is being built in Conover at N.C. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 70.
- Updated
Three employees of Sarstedt Inc. in Newton won electric cars to use for two years.
- Updated
A man who was transported to Charlotte after he was found shot in a car in Hickory was still in critical condition Friday afternoon, said Capt…
- Updated
Closing arguments were made Wednesday in a murder trial in which Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, faces a first-degree murder charge.
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.