For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Meticulously maintained home in River Bend offers two levels of living space, four bedrooms, and a sparkling in-ground pool! The welcoming front entrance leads into a two-story foyer opening onto a private den/office with glass doors for privacy, and a spacious formal dining room with tray ceiling. At the back of the house, you'll find a relaxing great room with gas fireplace, exit to the rear deck, and adjoining kitchen with Quartz countertops, stylish mosaic backsplash, bayed breakfast area, pantry, desk, and exit to the double garage. You'll also find a half bath and laundry room on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find four spacious bedrooms, including a primary suite with walk-in closet and a large bathroom with double vanity, jetted tub, and tiled shower. Outside, the relaxing in-ground pool is surrounded by a lush green lawn and fenced backyard. River Bend is a picturesque lakefront community with secure boat storage and ramp, HOA Dues are $90/Quarter.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new internet company locating in Hickory has begun building out its fiber network in the city.
A man wanted in the robbery of a Conover bank died Friday night during a chase with Nash County deputies on Interstate 95.
Hickory council approves rezoning for 210-unit development over objections of Moore's Ferry residents
The Hickory City Council approved a new 210-unit development by voting unanimously to rezone roughly 19 acres on North Center Street on Tuesday.
'I think it unifies downtown:' Business owners share thoughts on new social district in downtown Hickory
Starting Tuesday at 10 a.m., public alcohol consumption will be allowed in a designated area of downtown Hickory as part of the Downtown Hicko…
A Claremont man was sentenced Monday to two months in prison and three years of probation for his participation in the storming of the U.S. Ca…
Conover police have identified a suspect in the robbery of the Truist Bank in Conover.
Catawba County is facing down inflation and staffing troubles as leaders prepare to create a budget for the next year.
Tuesday was a big night for proposed housing projects at the Hickory City Council.
A man was seriously injured in a wreck involving a box truck on Interstate 40 near exit 138 Friday morning.
A sea of about 33,000 deep blue solar panels covers 55 acres of rolling hills in Granite Falls. The panels produce enough energy to power 1,60…