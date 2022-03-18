4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $584,900

Contact Convergence RE Professionals directly Hernan Espiritu (828)446-7690 to speak to the listing agent for specific details.
A new internet company locating in Hickory has begun building out its fiber network in the city.
A man wanted in the robbery of a Conover bank died Friday night during a chase with Nash County deputies on Interstate 95.
The Hickory City Council approved a new 210-unit development by voting unanimously to rezone roughly 19 acres on North Center Street on Tuesday.
Starting Tuesday at 10 a.m., public alcohol consumption will be allowed in a designated area of downtown Hickory as part of the Downtown Hicko…
A Claremont man was sentenced Monday to two months in prison and three years of probation for his participation in the storming of the U.S. Ca…
Conover police have identified a suspect in the robbery of the Truist Bank in Conover.
Catawba County is facing down inflation and staffing troubles as leaders prepare to create a budget for the next year.
Tuesday was a big night for proposed housing projects at the Hickory City Council.
A man was seriously injured in a wreck involving a box truck on Interstate 40 near exit 138 Friday morning.
A sea of about 33,000 deep blue solar panels covers 55 acres of rolling hills in Granite Falls. The panels produce enough energy to power 1,60…
