4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $579,000

A timeless traditional beauty built by Rollins Construction offering much attention to detail. From the moment you walk into the elegant but comfortable entryway, you feel right at home. This home boasts very generous sized rooms with a functional, flowing floorplan. Sunny, bright kitchen with white cabinets, stainless appliances, large eat-in area flanked with windows, oversized laundry room off of kitchen. Gorgeous den with gas fireplace, den opens to nice deck area. Lovely master bedroom with sitting/office area, luxury bath and wic. Fabulous basement that could be used for a MIL suite. Updated basement has rec/exercise area, kitchen, full bath and laundry. There is also workshop and unfinished area for storage. Very pretty lot with mature landscape and circular drive for extra parking. All this in the upscale lakefront neighborhood of Riverbend. Convenient location to Hwy 321 and 1-40.