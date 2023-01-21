New construction! Energy efficient custom home build with green technology at an affordable price! This 3200 sf spacious house : 4 bedrooms, office, kitchen, dining and 3 full bathrooms located in small community with lake view Outstanding features: -Due to high quality construction , house temperature stays almost constant without AC at about 70F when outside temperatures vary between 40F to 90F. -Exterior walls build with ultra-strong double Insulated Concrete Blocs (ICFs) -Sound and heat insulations are highly enhanced by top of the line European Tilt and Turn Windows -High 10’ ceilings and lots of open space, cabinets with granite tops, custom tile showers, master bath with free standing tub, floors with custom tile in bathroom, kitchen and dining and engineered wood in the bedrooms. -Two heat pumps with 3 zoned HVAC -One small bill for power, water and sewer. -Two cars garage with 18’ door -NO HOA
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
App State is accepting applications for Hickory campus; university planning for 500 students in the fall
Appalachian State University is accepting applications for its new Hickory campus, which is scheduled to open in the fall.
Pedestrian bridge frame installed over US 321 in Hickory; decking still needs to be put in place on $820K structure
Travelers along U.S. 321 in Hickory will be greeted by a new sight: an 80-ton, 182-foot-long pedestrian bridge with the word “Hickory” display…
The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place near Maiden on Monday.
A career that started in his grandpa’s driveway has landed a Morganton man on the cast of a HISTORY Channel show premiering this week.
A two-car crash killed an 82-year-old Newton man Tuesday afternoon on Saint James Church Road in Catawba County, according to the N.C. Highway…
A crash possibly involving three vehicles closed N.C. Highway 127 Friday morning in Alexander County.
Conover woman accused of killing husband awaits trial; woman charged in death of 4-year-old could face death penalty
A Conover woman accused of shooting and killing her husband in September of 2021 appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
A Missouri woman was struck by a car and killed while walking near Maiden on Monday.
Accused killer Tangela Parker pleads not guilty in the fatal shooting of coworker Michelle Marlow at Hickory furniture plant
Tangela Parker pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of a coworker.
Conover man arrested on drug trafficking charges; more than 130 grams of meth seized in traffic stop
A Conover man was arrested on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday.