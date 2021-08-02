Quality-built 4BR/3.5 bath beauty. Not only perfectly move-in ready, but has features every buyer wants! HDWD floors (sturdy Berber in BRs), 9' ceilings, spacious kitchen with granite counters, new hands-free kitchen faucet, custom cabinets, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar. Generously-sized dining area. Mud-room has shelving, hooks & bench for storing shoes, etc. 12' ceiling in 2-car garage. Amazing BONUS: $5,000 Samsung refrigerator/freezer with large screen to customize for internet, shopping list, music, more, even orders water filter when needed!. Patio has gazebo with light plus solar night lighting around the low-walled patio area. Enjoy 2 master BRs, one on each level. Second level is multi-purpose: one BR with full bath, extra room for office, plus huge open den/playroom/exercise area + dormer area for additional office area if desired. Plus half-bath. Exterior siding is low-maintenance Hardi-Plank (not relatively high-maintenance hardboard), two driveways. So much to love here, and close to Walmart, Hwy. 321 and short drive to Hickory and Lenoir. Owners are moving to downsize.
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
When Janet Derr-Littman reads the phrase “I can’t breathe” she remembers George Floyd.
- Updated
Two vehicles, including a pickup truck, were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 on Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A Claremont man died in a two-vehicle crash in Conover Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Masks will be optional for students and employees in Catawba County Schools during the 2021-22 school year.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged after the fatal hit-and-run of Brianna Nicole Page on Saturday.
- Updated
Catawba County saw nearly double the number of COVID-19 cases this week, following a trend of rising case numbers. The increase is potentially…
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
- Updated
A $20,000 reward has been offered in connection to a 2020 Hickory murder case. The reward is listed on at least two billboards, including one …