4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $369,900

Quality-built 4BR/3.5 bath beauty. Not only perfectly move-in ready, but has features every buyer wants! HDWD floors (sturdy Berber in BRs), 9' ceilings, spacious kitchen with granite counters, new hands-free kitchen faucet, custom cabinets, walk-in pantry, breakfast bar. Generously-sized dining area. Mud-room has shelving, hooks & bench for storing shoes, etc. 12' ceiling in 2-car garage. Amazing BONUS: $5,000 Samsung refrigerator/freezer with large screen to customize for internet, shopping list, music, more, even orders water filter when needed!. Patio has gazebo with light plus solar night lighting around the low-walled patio area. Enjoy 2 master BRs, one on each level. Second level is multi-purpose: one BR with full bath, extra room for office, plus huge open den/playroom/exercise area + dormer area for additional office area if desired. Plus half-bath. Exterior siding is low-maintenance Hardi-Plank (not relatively high-maintenance hardboard), two driveways. So much to love here, and close to Walmart, Hwy. 321 and short drive to Hickory and Lenoir. Owners are moving to downsize.