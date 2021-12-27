4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $249,900

A rare find! Spacious all brick townhouse with double garage in small, quiet complex. Home has a back fenced courtyard with patio and an upper terrace above a sunroom. 4 Bedrooms 3bath Total Main level features main living areas, one bedroom with a full bath plus sunroom. Upper level level has a large MBR with tray ceilings with an adjoining bonus room, laundry closet and computer/office area that leads to upper terrace. Small lot is included as a townhouse and owner takes care of their own building maintenance. Wood floors and tile in main living areas. Being Sold AS IS