A rare find! Spacious all brick townhouse with double garage in small, quiet complex. Home has a back fenced courtyard with patio and an upper terrace above a sunroom. 4 Bedrooms 3bath Total Main level features main living areas, one bedroom with a full bath plus sunroom. Upper level level has a large MBR with tray ceilings with an adjoining bonus room, laundry closet and computer/office area that leads to upper terrace. Small lot is included as a townhouse and owner takes care of their own building maintenance. Wood floors and tile in main living areas. Being Sold AS IS
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $229,900
