Close to Hickory, Granite Falls, and Taylorsville, this location can't be beat!! This 4 bed 2 bath home is located in the sought after Dudley Shoals area of Granite Falls and has so much to offer. New vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living areas of the home, kitchen and bathrooms have all been updated (hall bath even has a bluetooth speaker built in), backyard has a huge fire pit as well as a wooden play set and chicken coop with chickens that can stay if desired. Seller holds a NC Real Estate License
4 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $225,000
