This is one of the absolute most desirable Lake Hickory homes to hit the market in years. This home and land checks all the must have boxes and more for every lakefront buyer. This 2 years old custom build home in gated Plantation Pointe features a fantastic sandy beach, incredible 2 level fixed dock with party platform, swim platform and boat lift, very flat walk to the water from the home, Excellent main channel views, and over an acre of usable land. The home itself is stunning featuring an open floor plan with an exceptionally modern kitchen featuring a huge island, viking appliances, floor to ceiling cabinetry, and marble cabinet tops. The split bedroom plan includes an office, large laundry room and 4 bedrooms with each having their own attached bath. The massive bonus room also has an attached closet and full bath for additional visitors. The full basement features a media room, one of the 4 bedrooms, and a huge entertaining space. This one has it all.