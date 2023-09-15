Almost 8.5 acres in Catawba county with Full Horse Barn, with 12 stalls, Tack Room, Cleaning stalls and riding corral. The entire lot is fenced in and has two access points. The home has a large open floor plan. When you enter you will see a great room with exposed beams and a large stone hearth fireplace. Two original bedrooms are both large with the primary boasting a large built in beam bed frame. Walk into the primary bath and feel like you are in your own personal grotto. Sit in your tub and open the curtains and look at the sunset over your barn and pasture. Approx 750 sq ft of permitted space has been added to the home to give you two more bedrooms and an additional bath. The home has multiple decks and tons of character. Home is close to I-40, Rock Barn Country Club, Lake Hickory and you can be on I-77 in 20 minutes.