4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $679,000

Spacious, custom-built, one-owner home with convenient, rural location! This home offers so many options and opportunities for a buyer in need of many additional finished rooms (e.g. offices, studio, workroom, exercise, game, entertainment, etc.). The rural location and large lot with an 800 SF outbuilding and pond offers so many options for outdoor uses and activities (e.g. storage, workshop, additional parking, gardening, entertaining, etc.). The main level of the home includes the primary en-suite bedroom, second bedroom, a large kitchen/eating area, formal dining room and a spacious living room with high ceiling and access to the back deck. The upper level includes two additional bedrooms (one is en-suite) and three additional rooms for any number of needs. The lower-level features 998 SF of additional finished space including a large laundry room, a den/family room and a full bathroom. The lower level also includes an outdoor/screened porch kitchen and 985 of unfinished space.