This home has it all! 4 Bedrooms each with their own bathroom, Large custom kitchen w/ extensive cabinetry, walk-in pantry, oversized laundry room, large sun-room overlooking spacious patio and private fenced backyard. Above the 3-car garage is an extra large bonus room heated and cooled by two mini-split units. And in the basement there is over 1200sqft for storage or workshop. Schedule your showing today before this one is gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $540,000
