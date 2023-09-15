Golf lovers? Tennis lovers? Or maybe just seeking a gorgeous resort type setting? This luxurious townhome is located in the exclusive golf resort community of Rock Barn Country Club & Spa in the Foothills of NC! Beautiful craftmanship, low maintenance & a feel of the mountains! Featuring high quality finishes & a wonderful open floor plan w/primary bedroom on main floor w/en-suite bathroom. A gourmet kitchen featuring stainless appliances, gracious cabinetry, bar seating & a dining area. Fabulous sunroom & multi-level decks. Main level office/guest bedroom. Lower level offers a den w/access to covered deck & porch, 2BR/2BA & craft/storage rooms. A new roof will be installed in the near future. Championship golf courses, European spa, sauna, salt caves, clubhouse, tennis facility, swimming pool, fitness center w/classes, & clubhouse. Approximately 45 minutes to Charlotte's airport. An easy drive to NC Mountains & Asheville. Membership to Rock Barn is not included.