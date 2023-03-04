This new construction in the Maple Glen subdivision is just outside of Hickory & 2 mins away from Springs Rd. shopping center. Excellent school systems. Large kitchen with island, range hood, customizable under-cabinet lights & microwave drawer in the island. The luxury vinyl plank flooring complements the beautiful white kitchen cabinets & large laundry w/ utility sink. The master bath has a double sink vanity with plenty of cabinet space & an enclosed toilet. The master bedroom itself has both a linen & walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 & 3 share a bathroom situated in the hall between them. This bathroom features a double sink vanity with a Bluetooth speaker system in the vent fan light. Bedroom 4 has its own bathroom also featuring the Bluetooth speaker system. The uniqueness of all bathrooms is that all have windows for natural light and extra ventilation. Other features: granite countertops, lots of ceiling LED cans, big kitchen window, unique fireplace, huge backyard, long driveway.