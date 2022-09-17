4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $369,000

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath home on nearly a full acre is ready for the next owners! No HOAs! Located in the heart of Conover, just off HWY 16 and minutes to I-40, this home is convenient to shopping, dining, and recreation. Easily commute to neighboring counties! The main level features 2 living spaces, a formal dining room, an open kitchen, and a half bath off the foyer. A woodburning fireplace in the rear living area provides a cozy place to relax with family or friends. Quartz countertops in the kitchen. Enjoy your evenings on the deck right off the kitchen. The second level offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New carpet has been installed in 3 bedrooms. The primary bedroom is oversized with a large walk-in closet and ensuite showcasing a garden tub, walk-in shower, & double vanity. Laundry is also conveniently located on the second floor. The property also boasts a large pole barn to store equipment, recreation vehicles, etc.