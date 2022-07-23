4 bedrooms/2.5 bath in the Newton/Conover area. This home features a great layout with a large living room that goes into a wonderful spacious open kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, Granite countertops and stainless appliances. Upstairs there is a spacious Master suite with 3 additional nice size bedrooms. Walk outside to the backyard and you will step into a huge two tier deck 16 x 24 looking at the fence yard, ideal for all your gatherings. You must see it to believe it!
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $345,000
