4 bedrooms/2.5 bath in the Newton/Conover area. This home features a great layout with a large living room that goes into a wonderful spacious open kitchen with white shaker style cabinets, Granite countertops and stainless appliances. Upstairs there is a spacious Master suite with 3 additional nice size bedrooms. Walk outside to the backyard and you will step into a huge two tier deck 16 x 24 looking at the fence yard, ideal for all your gatherings. You must see it to believe it!
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile.
Fresh Air Galaxy in Long View will soon become a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, but the owner will not change.
On Aug. 7, Alison Willard drove up to her home on Fifth Avenue Northeast in Hickory to flashing police lights and evidence markers in her yard…
A Conover man has been charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor.
Luke Walling moved to Newton as a teenager. For years, he did not have much hope for the town.
A vehicle struck the side of a veterinarian's office in Hickory on Monday afternoon.
A Newton man faces drug and child abuse charges after law officers say he instructed children to hide drugs in their pockets and conceal a fir…
A new bakery and a coworking office are the latest additions to downtown Newton.
There is no longer a write-in candidate for Catawba County sheriff.
16th Street roundabout and Springs Road sidewalk: A look at 2 new transportation projects in the works for Hickory
A new roundabout is planned in Hickory at the intersection of 16th Street NE and 21st Avenue NE.