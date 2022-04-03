Fall in love with the great location of this spacious 1 level brick home in the Alvin Bolick area of downtown Conover. Admire the charm of the 4 bed, 2.5 bath house setting on a finished partial basement with 1.27 acres to enjoy your outdoor activities on. Walk into the back sunroom and enter the large kitchen, and on through den into the front living room, where there is a wood burning fireplace. Both contain several built-ins for ample storage. To the right you will find the 3 guest beds and guest bath. Off the kitchen to backside is a wonderful master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. There is hardwood flooring under all the upstairs carpet. Head downstairs to the finished basement containing a second fireplace, which would make for a great bonus room/play area. Outside is a brick 2 car garage, tractor/tool shed, large fig tree, grapevine, and several walnut trees. New furnace in 2014, roof/gutters 2015, and AC 2016.
4 Bedroom Home in Conover - $308,000
